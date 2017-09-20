Love Island's Gabby Hints She And Marcel Are Next, Following Jess And Dom's Engagement

Former ‘Love Island’ star Gabrielle Allen has hinted she and boyfriend Marcel Somerville could be the next to get engaged, following the news that Dom Lever has proposed to his girlfriend Jessica Shears.
Gabby and Marcel were one of the first couples to get together during the most recent series of the ITV2 show, and have since stayed together outside the villa.
And following the news that former contestants Dom and Jessica are planning to tie the knot, Gabby has now disclosed that while they’re in no rush to follow suit, Marcel has hinted at getting engaged in the future.
She told The Sun: “If Marcel was to propose to me I’d say yes but for us it’s all about pace and there isn’t any rush for us right now but he said that he’s saving for a ring.
“That’d be nice, I’ve never been proposed to before so I hope he’s going to pull something out of the bag.”
Gabby also had nothing but good things to say about Jess and Dom, adding: “Every time I’m with Dom and Jess they are very much in love and it didn’t surprise me if I’m honest but I was a bit like ‘oh’.”
Explaining their decision to get engaged so quickly, Dom told OK! Magazine earlier this week: “If I’d waited I don’t know when it would have had time to do it because we’re so busy at the moment. It felt like the right time.”
Jess also revealed: “[The proposal] happened the night before the TV Choice Awards. We were staying in a lovely apartment in London. Dom filled it with flowers and had got us a bottle of champagne.
“I was grinning like a Cheshire Cat when Dom got down on one knee - he said afterwards that he had never seen me smile like that!”