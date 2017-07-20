All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    20/07/2017 10:27 BST

    'Love Island': Georgia And Sam Reveal Which Couple Are The Loudest In The Bedroom

    Plus the pair who've had the most sex in the villa.

    ‘Love Island’ evictees Sam Gowland and Georgia Harrison have spilled the beans on the bedroom antics of the other contestants, after being dumped from the villa on Wednesday (20 July).

    The pair have claimed Alex Beattie and Montana Brown are the loudest couple, while Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies have had the most sex out of all the Islanders.

    ITV
    Georgia and Sam have been voted off 'Love Island'

    Speaking to The Mirror, Sam and Georgia said Alex and Montana had been keeping them awake with their x-rated antics, but admitted they were “almost going to miss” the sound of them enjoying the pleasure of one another.

    “I tell you what, I need to learn a few things from [Alex], because he goes for about an hour,” Sam said. “I’ve never known anyone to go for so long!”

    “It’s because he spends all the time downstairs!” Georgia claimed. 

    “You get used to it,” she confessed. “I’m almost going to miss it!

    “It’s like when you fall asleep with the telly on!”

    ITV
    Montana and Alex apparently have the noisiest sex in the villa

    The couple, who claimed they were going to see where things go between them now they have been voted off the ITV2 show, also said Kem and Amber have christened most parts of the villa - even the pool.  

    “Kem and Amber have definitely had the most sex out of everyone,” Sam told The Sun. “They’ve done it everywhere.

    “It is like being on a lads’ holiday and your mates are bringing girls back to the hotel.”

    ITV
    Kem and Amber have had the most sex, it has been claimed

    There are now five couples remaining in the villa, ahead of Monday’s live final. 

    While Marcel Somerville and Gabby Allen had been the favourite to win throughout the series, they have recently been overtaken in the bookies’ odds, with a different couple now looking likely to scoop the crown

    ‘Love Island’ continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2. 

    Conversations