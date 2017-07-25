Anyone already missing ‘Love Island’ could be in for a treat, as producers are reportedly planning a new winter version of the show to launch in January.
However, despite fans’ past calls for a new series to take place in a ski lodge or winter wonderland setting, the Daily Star has suggested bosses are eyeing a new villa in Tenerife, for another sun-soaked series to take place in January.
An insider said: “The public have shown they can’t get enough of ‘Love Island’ and this year has been the show’s ‘watercooler moment’.
“ITV is really keen to exploit the massive momentum it’s got at the minute and bosses are thinking really big all the time.”
As reality fans will know, a January series would clash with Channel 5’s ‘Celebrity Big Brother’, with ‘Love Island’ having already thrashed the regular run of ‘Big Brother’ in the ratings battle this summer.
The Daily Star’s source added: “Producers smell blood. They reckon ‘Big Brother’ has had its day and one more smash-hit series of their show at the same time would push it over the edge.
“There’s a new king of reality TV in town and we know it.”
HuffPost UK has reached out to a ‘Love Island’ spokesperson for comment.
Earlier this week, ‘Love Island’ bosses confirmed that a fourth series of the hit reality show would be back on our screens next year, while the show’s creator has already expressed interest in creating a separate version for LGBT+ contestants.
Meanwhile, a new series of ‘CBB’ is set to launch next week, with rumoured contestants including Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding, former ‘EastEnders’ actor Shaun Williamson and former ‘Love Island’ star Paul Danan.