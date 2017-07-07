Jeremy Corbyn has finally passed comment on the issue that we’ve all been waiting for.
Yes, it’s ‘Love Island’.
And while he admitted he wasn’t quite as gripped as everyone else in the country (in fact, he’s never actually watched it), that didn’t stop him giving one contestant in particular his seal of approval.
During an appearance at a college in Barnet, the Labour leader was quizzed by The Tab about his feelings on the reality show everyone is talking about.
He said: “I’d advise that Marcel needs a vote… We should give him a vote. He needs a bit of, shall I say, TLC.”
We have so many questions - why is he referencing 90s R&B group TLC? Will he be present at the inevitable Blazin’ Squad reunion? WHY ISN’T HE WATCHING THE SHOW?
Still, surprisingly this isn’t the first time Jeremy Corbyn and ‘Love Island’ have been mentioned in the same sentence, after a rather unfortunate blunder last year, which saw a post on his Twitter account reference the ITV2 reality show in a hashtag, rather than the London Pride hashtag #LoveIsLove.
Last month, Corbyn put in an appearance at Glastonbury festival, where his speech on the Pyramid Stage got an overwhelmingly positive reception from the music fans in attendance.
It was one of several political moments over the course of this year’s festival, which included strong statements from performers including Stormzy, who called for the government to be made accountable for the Grenfell Tower tragedy and headliners Radiohead.