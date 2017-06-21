Eliminated ‘Love Island’ contestant Jessica Shears has said she hopes that she and Dom Lever can pursue a relationship once the show is behind them.

Jess was given the boot in Wednesday’s (21 June) show, much to the distress of her partner, Dom, who admitted: “Even when I broke up with my ex it didn’t feel like this. It’s killing me.”

ITV Dom and Jess say their goodbyes

Speaking after her exit, Jess admitted that she hoped to give it a go with Dom in the real world, explaining: “I would like to see Dom enjoy the summer and last the whole time. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for him. I want him to have an amazing summer and wouldn’t want his experience shortened by me leaving.

“Obviously I hope we still have a connection when he leaves but I said to him and Liv ‘don’t let me see you too soon’.”

When asked whether she thought Dom would stay faithful in her absence, she claimed: “I’m fairly confident, although when I left I said ‘you have known me three weeks, you have a long summer ahead of you.’ He tried to promise me he would stay committed but honestly I adore the boy and want him to have an amazing summer with or without me.”

“If he finds someone else who is amazing, so be it, I just hope that she is lovely and treats him right.”

ITV Jess has left the villa

Jessica was chosen for the chop by Jonny, Kem, Marcel and Sam as part of a voting twist, and while she admitted she felt “slightly disappointed”, she insisted she didn’t have any hard feelings.

She said: “I went in there looking for love and came out of there with a best friend and an amazing guy, so it feels like in many ways I’ve won whether I stayed until the end or not.

“Dom and I got together very quickly but I have never felt so at home with someone so quickly, so there isn’t really anything I’d do differently – apart from take more bikinis!”

Jess left the villa alongside latecomer Mike Thalassitis, who was chosen to leave by Montana, Camilla, Gabby and Amber.

During their time together, Jess and Dom were one of two couples to seal the deal, on the same night as Kem and Amber.

‘Love Island’ continues on Thursday (22 June) at 9pm on ITV2.

