There could be trouble in paradise for Jessica Shears and Dom Lever in ‘Love Island’, after she admitted she has doubts about their relationship.

The pair were one of two couples who sealed the deal in the villa earlier this week, and it seems Jess is now concerned that her other half has only had one thing on his mind ever since.

In a private conversation with Olivia Attwood, she said: “Last night, he goes to me ‘Take these off,’ and I was like, ‘Why?’ and he was like, ‘I like you better when you’re naked.’

“It literally felt like when you’re dating someone and then you say you’re not going to have sex with them tonight and they’re like, ‘Fine I’m going to go home.’”