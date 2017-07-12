Lauren Goodger and Mark Wright (‘The Only Way Is Essex’, 2011)

Mark Wright and The Goodge were off and on more than a vajazzle at Amy Childs’ salon during their time on ‘TOWIE’, but our favourite break-up of theirs came when he threw a pool party and deliberately didn’t invite her, claiming he’d be embarrassed by her behaviour.



Lauren being Lauren, she turned up anyway, and taught him an important lesson about not leaving your girlfriend out of your plans when she pushed him in the swimming pool in front of all his mates.