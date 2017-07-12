Eliminated ‘Love Island’ star Jonny Mitchell has deleted his social media accounts, following his exit from the show.
Jonny left the show during Tuesday’s (11 July) episode, in a shock elimination that saw him and Tyla Carr having to decide which one of them should say goodbye to the villa.
Jonny’s social media made headlines last month, largely due to the lavish lifestyle he looked to be living, which included designer watches, swanky hotels and constantly flying first class, despite none of this being mentioned during his time on the show.
He was undeniably one of the most controversial of this year’s contestants, rowing with fan-favourite Camilla Thurlow over feminism, before ditching her for then-newbie Tyla.
Jonny’s behaviour towards Tyla was criticised by the CEO of Women’s Aid earlier this week, who accused him of being “controlling” and “possessive”, and since returning to the outside world, he’s vanished from both Twitter and Instagram.
Jonny downplayed the backlash upon leaving the villa, telling The Sun: “I think everyone is entitled to their opinion, everyone will watch the show for an hour a day and get their own opinion , everyone is entitled to see things in a different way and that’s the beauty of living in a free country.
“I think I was always going to come out and get the negative and positive on my journey, so no I’m not letting things like that get to me.”
‘Love Island’ fever has swept the nation in recent weeks and the show has led to record viewing figures for ITV2.