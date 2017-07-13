‘Love Island’ bosses have defended the show after the mum of contestant Montana Brown said she believed it is “choreographed’.
Sarah Brown spoke out after watching her daughter get frisky with fellow contestant Alex Beattie, insisting her actions were out of character.
Speaking to The Mirror, Sarah said she believes Montana’s more intimate scenes may have been produced.
“It has been an interesting version of Montana, which isn’t really her. When she likes somebody, she likes them, but wouldn’t normally go head-first in. Everything seems to be fast-tracked,” she said.
“The thing with Alex has been an interesting twist and not necessarily what she would normally be like.
“I presume being in a pressurised environment means the reality is different. She is normally really private. I think it must be quite choreographed and I know they are directed, so what you see is not always the reality.”
However, a ‘Love Island’ spokesperson has insisted this is not the case, saying in a statement: “We follow the islanders’ relationships, we do not direct them.”
It is not the first time bosses have been forced to speak out over fix claims, after viewers picked up on a comment made by Craig Lawson that appeared to reference similar ones that had been circulating on social media.
Earlier this week, it was claimed producers are actually leaving a number of sex scenes on the cutting room floor, as the couples are getting it on so much that bosses are worried it will make the show too X-rated.
A separate report also claimed contestants who have unprotected sex face the axe, over fears they could contract STDs or fall pregnant.
‘Love Island’ airs nightly at 9pm on ITV2.