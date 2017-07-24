‘Love Island’ bosses have confirmed it will return for a fourth series in 2018, following the huge success of this year’s run.
The ITV2 reality show has pulled in huge audiences for the digital channel since launching last month, with around 2.5million people tuning each night in consolidated ratings.
That figure is a million up on last year’s series, and almost two million up on what the first series in 2015 attracted.
It has also trounced rival reality show ‘Big Brother’, with the Channel 5 show having recorded some of its lowest-ever viewing figures while going up against ‘Love Island’ this year.
Of next year’s series ITV’s Head of Digital Channels & Acquisitions Paul Mortimer said: “At ITV2, we couldn’t be more thrilled with how Love Island fever has gripped the nation. Now established as the perfect series to start the summer, we’re delighted to be bringing the show back for our young adult audience in 2018.”
ITV Studios’ Creative Director for Entertainment, Richard Cowles, added: “We are delighted that viewers have embraced Love Island so wholeheartedly; it has become the most talked about show of the summer. We are thrilled that we will be back with a new series next year.”
It was recently reported the show’s creator was keen to explore the possibility of a gay version of the show, featuring LGBT+ contestants.
The current series drew to a close on Monday (24 July) night, with Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies being crowned this year’s champions.
If you are wondering how you are going to cope without ‘Love Island’ in your life, the complete series one and two boxsets are now available on ITV Hub. We also have some spin-off suggestions of our own that bosses could make for us.