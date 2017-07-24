The ITV2 reality show has pulled in huge audiences for the digital channel since launching last month, with around 2.5million people tuning each night in consolidated ratings.

‘Love Island’ bosses have confirmed it will return for a fourth series in 2018, following the huge success of this year’s run.

That figure is a million up on last year’s series, and almost two million up on what the first series in 2015 attracted.

It has also trounced rival reality show ‘Big Brother’, with the Channel 5 show having recorded some of its lowest-ever viewing figures while going up against ‘Love Island’ this year.

Of next year’s series ITV’s Head of Digital Channels & Acquisitions Paul Mortimer said: “At ITV2, we couldn’t be more thrilled with how Love Island fever has gripped the nation. Now established as the perfect series to start the summer, we’re delighted to be bringing the show back for our young adult audience in 2018.”

ITV Studios’ Creative Director for Entertainment, Richard Cowles, added: “We are delighted that viewers have embraced Love Island so wholeheartedly; it has become the most talked about show of the summer. We are thrilled that we will be back with a new series next year.”