Last summer, Cara and then-boyfriend Nathan Massey were crowned ‘Love Island’ winners by the British public.

The two stayed together for several months after the show, and are now expecting their first child, though they’re no longer together.

When asked by Lorraine Kelly on Tuesday (25 July) what advice she’d give to new victors Amber and Kem, Cara said: “My advice would be to enjoy it because this year is going to go very quickly. There will be another ‘Love Island’ and there will be another Kem and Amber, just like there is a new Cara and Nathan.”

She added: “Take time to be yourselves and don’t let anyone else tell you what to do as a couple. Remember why you’re with each other because it’s a very pressurised environment.”

This year’s final saw Kem offered the chance to either share the prize money of £50,000 with Amber or keep it to himself, eventually deciding to split the cash with his girlfriend.

After seven weeks of addictive viewing, ‘Love Island’ fans are already in mourning, though it’s now been revealed that ITV2 bosses are reportedly considering holding a winter series, which would go up against Channel 5’s ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ in January.

