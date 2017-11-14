A global sex toy company has apologised to customers after they were accused of “illegally” recording people who were using their remote control vibrators. Lovense Remote were reportedly storing audio files that contained the sex sounds of users during sessions with the ‘Lush’ bluetooth vibrator. But the Hong-Kong-based creators have now publicly acknowledged the fault and said it was just a “minor bug” and will be fixed simply by upgrading to the latest version of the app.

The Verge first came across a Reddit user who had found a six-minute audio file of themselves stored in the app’s local folder on their smartphone. Tydoctor said: “I was going through my phone media to prepare it for a factory reset and came across a... file named “tempSoundPlay.3gp,” They say they had given the app permission to use the microphone and camera while they were using the in-app chat functionality. But they had not explicitly agreed that it could make a constant recording whenever the vibrator was turned on. And this wasn’t a one case incident either, as other users confirmed to The Verge they had a similar experience.

