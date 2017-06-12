All Sections
    • STYLE
    12/06/2017 09:47 BST

    Summer Style 2017: Lucy Mecklenburgh Models Very's Latest Swimwear Range In Time For The Sun

    From tie-dye patterns to bright nectarine hues... ☀️

    Lucy Mecklenburgh has modelled Very’s latest swimwear collection, and she’s giving us vacay goals. 

    The Former ‘Towie’ star - who has previously modelled for Ellesse and Barry M cosmetics - showcases pieces for the high street retailer’s summer campaign. 

    From tie-dye patterns and bright nectarine hues to larger-than-life sunnies, the V by Very High Summer Collection is bold and bright. 

    Lucy Mecklenburgh / V by Very High Summer

    “I quite like to mix and match on holiday, especially using separates that you can wear across two outfits,” Mecklenburgh said. 

    The model - who’s signed to Select Model Management - described her style inspiration as hailing from the island of Ibiza. 

    “I love maxi dresses and bohemian inspired pieces,” she said. “My style is quite Ibiza-esque, with lots of jewellery and accessories.”

    The entire collection is now available to buy online from Very.

    • Ruffe Front Printed Maxi Dress
      Lucy Mecklenburgh / V by Very High Summer
      £50
    • Textured Underwired Bikini Top And Zip Detail Textured High Waist Bikini Brief
      Lucy Mecklenburgh / V by Very High Summer
      Bikini top, £25 and bikini brief, £20
    • High Neck Frill Maxi Dress
      Lucy Mecklenburgh / V by Very High Summer
      £35
    • Lace Twist Underwired Bikini Top And Lace Hipster Bikini Brief
      Lucy Mecklenburgh / V by Very High Summer
      Bikini top, £22 and bikini brief, £15
    • Mix And Match Frill Bikini
      Lucy Mecklenburgh / V by Very High Summer
      Bikini top, £18 and bikini brief, £12
      Large round spiral sunglasses, £12 and pack of 3 hoop earrings set, £12

