Lucy Mecklenburgh has modelled Very’s latest swimwear collection, and she’s giving us vacay goals.
The Former ‘Towie’ star - who has previously modelled for Ellesse and Barry M cosmetics - showcases pieces for the high street retailer’s summer campaign.
From tie-dye patterns and bright nectarine hues to larger-than-life sunnies, the V by Very High Summer Collection is bold and bright.
“I quite like to mix and match on holiday, especially using separates that you can wear across two outfits,” Mecklenburgh said.
The model - who’s signed to Select Model Management - described her style inspiration as hailing from the island of Ibiza.
“I love maxi dresses and bohemian inspired pieces,” she said. “My style is quite Ibiza-esque, with lots of jewellery and accessories.”
The entire collection is now available to buy online from Very.
Ruffe Front Printed Maxi Dress
Textured Underwired Bikini Top And Zip Detail Textured High Waist Bikini Brief
High Neck Frill Maxi Dress
Lace Twist Underwired Bikini Top And Lace Hipster Bikini Brief
Mix And Match Frill Bikini