Lucy Mecklenburgh has modelled Very’s latest swimwear collection, and she’s giving us vacay goals.

The Former ‘Towie’ star - who has previously modelled for Ellesse and Barry M cosmetics - showcases pieces for the high street retailer’s summer campaign.

From tie-dye patterns and bright nectarine hues to larger-than-life sunnies, the V by Very High Summer Collection is bold and bright.