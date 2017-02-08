For fans of the night sky, it’s set to be a spectacular display. On Friday (10 Feb), a lunar eclipse, New Year comet and Snow Moon will coincide, presenting one of the most memorable sky gazing opportunities in years.
Here’s everything you need to know to get the perfect view.
February’s full Moon is known as the Snow Moon as it’s traditionally the snowiest time of year in the US.
It’s also called the Hunger Moon by some native American tribes who struggle to hunt for food among snowy conditions.
In the UK, it’s set to rise at 4:44pm on Friday (10 Feb) and set at 7:30am on Saturday morning.
What Is A Penumbral Lunar Eclipse?
Lunar eclipses occur when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, casting a shadow on the latter’s surface. The penumbral lunar eclipse is no exception. But these subtle events are much rarer. They take place when the Moon passes through a peripheral region of the Earth’s shadow.
Normally, the phenomenon will cause the Moon’s brightness to slightly dim, with a fainter shadow forming on its surface. But this is penumbral eclipse is rarer. The British Astronomical Association’s Jeremy Shears said:
“What makes this penumbral eclipse special is that this is a rare occasion when almost the whole of the Moon’s face will pass within the Earth’s penumbra, and so the reduction of the Moon’s brightness will be more perceptible than usual.”
The event begins at 10:34pm on Friday (10 Feb) in the UK as the Moon first enters Earth’s penumbral shadow. It then finishes at 2:53am on Saturday morning. If you’re really committed, the best viewing opportunity will be at 12:45am – the point of mid-eclipse. It’s set to be visible from Europe and Africa, and most of Asia and North America.
The British Astronomical Association said it would now be reaching a “respectable altitude”. On Friday, 45P is set to make its closest pass of Earth since 2011.
The best time to spot the comet will be from midnight on Friday (10 Feb). If you’re lucky enough to have a sky free of light pollution you might even be able to see it with the naked eye. If not, point your binoculars towards the constellation Hercules and search for a blue-green ‘head’ and fan-shaped tail.
After flying by Hercules, it will move on to Corona Borealis (the Northern Crown), Boötes (the Herdsman), Canes Venatici (Boötes’ hunting dogs) and Ursa Major, according to NASA’s website.
The comet, also known as Honda-Mrkos-Pajdusakova, is a regular visitor to our skies. It made 11 close approaches to Earth in the last century, but it won’t be back again till 2022.
