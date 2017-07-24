Lynda Bellingham’s two sons, Michael and Robbie Peluso, have slammed their mother’s widower Michael Pattemore, in an ongoing dispute over inheritance.

Earlier this month, Michael appeared on ‘This Morning’ to talk about the hatred he has received since their very public row began, claiming Lynda’s two sons were given a flat following their mother’s death.

Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock Robbie and Michael Peluso

Now, Michael and Robbie have once again claimed their step-father has not been entirely truthful and the former told the Daily Mail: “The flat has a £576,000 mortgage on it. Under the terms of the agreement, we have to sell it within two years. We aren’t allowed to live in it.”

David M. Benett via Getty Images Michael and Lynda in 2014

Lynda’s estate was estimated to be worth £5 million, with her widow claiming most of the cash was invested in property.

The men also claimed Lynda’s other family members have severed ties with her husband, who confirmed this when contacted by the paper.

Neil Genower/REX/Shutterstock Lynda's sons are from her second marriage, to Nunzio Peluso

The family feud began almost three years ago, when Michael and Robbie shared their disapproval of Pattemore’s decision to go on a round-the-world trip and get a hair transplant, in the months immediately following Lynda’s death in October 2014.

