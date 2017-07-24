Lynda Bellingham’s two sons, Michael and Robbie Peluso, have slammed their mother’s widower Michael Pattemore, in an ongoing dispute over inheritance.
Earlier this month, Michael appeared on ‘This Morning’ to talk about the hatred he has received since their very public row began, claiming Lynda’s two sons were given a flat following their mother’s death.
Now, Michael and Robbie have once again claimed their step-father has not been entirely truthful and the former told the Daily Mail: “The flat has a £576,000 mortgage on it. Under the terms of the agreement, we have to sell it within two years. We aren’t allowed to live in it.”
He continued: “It has tenants until next July and when we sell it, we have to pay Pattemore’s £30,000 capital gains tax. We owe our lawyers £60,000, so we’re looking at walking away with less than £50,000 each.
“But this was never about the money – it’s about the fact that our mum trusted him to look after us, and that hasn’t happened. At least we’re finally nearer to the point where we can have nothing more to do with him.”
Lynda’s estate was estimated to be worth £5 million, with her widow claiming most of the cash was invested in property.
The men also claimed Lynda’s other family members have severed ties with her husband, who confirmed this when contacted by the paper.
Following the sons’ latest comments, Michael told the Daily Mail: “When Lynda and I came together, we both came with 50-50 – in fact, I came with more. We shared everything.
“Lynda and I were so in love and it is wrong and hurtful to suggest she was afraid of me, or that I controlled her in any way.
”’It is true the family has taken sides with Michael and Robbie. But I am still very much in contact with the real friends we had.”
The family feud began almost three years ago, when Michael and Robbie shared their disapproval of Pattemore’s decision to go on a round-the-world trip and get a hair transplant, in the months immediately following Lynda’s death in October 2014.