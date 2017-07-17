The widower of actress Lynda Bellingham has spoken out about his “18 months of hell” since the former ‘Loose Women’ panellist died.

Michael Pattemore, or ‘Mr. Spain’ as he became known, claims he has become so hated because of the legal battle with Linda’s sons that strangers have spat in his face.

The pair have accused their step-father of depriving them of their inheritance following Lynda’s death from cancer in October 2014.

Rex Michael Pattemore says this will be the last time he speaks about Lynda Bellingham publicly.

But during an interview on Monday’s ‘This Morning’, Michael claims Michael, 34, and Robbie, 29, left out the fact that they were left the first £1.25m of the profits of properties in Lynda’s will.

He said: “I’ve given them a flat, their first email to our lawyer was that mum wanted a roof over their head, I’ve supplied a roof over their head.”

Rex Michael appeared on Monday's 'This Morning'.

When hosts Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes asked if Michael and Robbie were consulted on the will, Michael said: “Why should they be consulted?

“Let’s be fair, what goes on behind closed doors between a married couple is their business.”

But Eamonn told him: “You could argue that blood is thicker than water”.

Michael responded: “I’m quite happy living doing my own thing, I’ve been dragged into this, I never asked for it, I would have looked after those boys and I mean that from the bottom of my heart.

“I’ve had 18 months of hell. I went to do a charity gig one day up in Manchester. Two ladies came down a platform and said, ‘Oh, are you Mr Spain?’ and spat in my face. And even in my own home town, people are wondering if it’s true what’s being said, and it’s not.”

Michael also responded to claims he had blown his step-sons’ inheritance, revealing Lynda was “£50,000 in debt” when she died, adding “Although in debt, we had millions of pounds in properties.”

‘This Morning’ airs weekdays on ITV from 10.30am.

This Morning's Most Memorable Moments