Original ‘Wonder Woman’ Lynda Carter has fired back at director James Cameron, over his controversial comments about the franchise’s recent reboot.

Last month, ‘Avatar’ director James made headlines over remarks he made about the superhero film, claiming he’d grown tired of the “self-congratulatory back-patting” he’d seen in Hollywood in the wake of its success, and felt it was a “step backwards” for female representation on screen.

Paul Archuleta via Getty Images James Cameron

While director Patty Jenkins has already said her piece on the matter - acknowledging James’s past praise of her film ‘Monster’, but lamenting the fact he felt that women could only be perceived as “strong” in certain settings - Lynda has now had her say, and she’s far from impressed.

After James repeated his opinion that he didn’t think a film starring a “[former] Miss Israel… wearing a kind of bustier costume that was very form-fitting” earlier this week, Lynda posted a rebuttal on her Facebook page.

Warner Bros TV/DC Comics/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock Lynda as Wonder Woman in the 1970s

She wrote: “STOP dissing [‘Wonder Woman’].

“You poor soul. Perhaps you do not understand the character. I most certainly do. Like all women―we are more than the sum of our parts.

“Your thuggish jabs at a brilliant director, Patty Jenkins, are ill advised. This movie was spot on. Gal Gadot was great.

“I know, Mr. Cameron―because I have embodied this character for more than 40 years. So―STOP IT.”

Director Patty Jenkins, who helmed ‘Wonder Woman’ and is also in charge of its upcoming sequel, previously said of James’s remarks: “If women always have to be hard, tough and troubled to be strong, and we aren’t free to be multidimensional or celebrate an icon of women everywhere because she is attractive and loving, then we haven’t come very far have we?”

Rex/Shutterstock Wonder Woman in her latest incarnation, as portrayed by Gal Gadot

‘Wonder Woman’, which had Gal Gadot in its lead role, won hugely positive reviews upon its release earlier in the summer, and was recently named the highest-grossing live action film by a female director, as well as the second-highest of 2017 overall, behind only Disney’s ‘Beauty And The Beast’.

