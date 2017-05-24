Five people have died in a crash on the M6 motorway near Stoke, Staffordshire Police said.

The collision, which occurred at around 4.30am on Wednesday morning, involved a lorry and a car. A further person is critically injured.

The driver of a lorry involved in the crash has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The accident happened on the southbound stretch of the M6 between J15 (Stoke South) and J14 (Stafford North).