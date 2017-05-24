All Sections
    • NEWS
    24/05/2017 08:19 BST | Updated 24/05/2017 11:09 BST

    M6 Crash: 5 People Killed On Motorway Near Stoke

    One person is critically injured.

    Five people have died in a crash on the M6 motorway near Stoke, Staffordshire Police said.

    The collision, which occurred at around 4.30am on Wednesday morning, involved a lorry and a car. A further person is critically injured. 

    The driver of a lorry involved in the crash has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. 

    The accident happened on the southbound stretch of the M6 between J15 (Stoke South) and J14 (Stafford North).

    As a result of the collision, that stretch of the motorway is closed and motorists are advised to seek alternative routes. 

    Highways England have warned the road is likely to remain closed into this afternoon. 

    Witnesses are asked to contact Staffordshire Police on 101, quoting incident 68 of May 24.

