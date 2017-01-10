Motorists are facing severe delays this morning after a lorry caught on fire on the M6.

The northbound carriageway had to be closed on Tuesday as firefighters battled the blaze on the slip road by between Junction 20, the Lymm Interchange, and Junction 21, for Warrington.

Cheshire Fire A HGV caught fire on the M6 in Cheshire.

Cheshire Fire Emergency services were called to the blaze at about 7.10am.

Emergency services were called at about 7.10am to reports of a heavy goods vehicle (HGV) alight.

Police closed all three lanes of the motorway as crews dealt with the fire.

Cheshire Fire said there was a lot of smoke across the motorway due to the incident. Firefighters said they believe the vehicle was carrying cardboard.

Commuters shared images and footage from the incident on social media this morning.

Bad lorry fire at junction 20 on M6 Northbound - hope no one hurt. M6 North closed pic.twitter.com/NoLAIEa1PC — Mark Hanson (@markhanson456) January 10, 2017

Police are opening some of the lanes but there are still significant delays in the area.

Cheshire Fire said: “Fire crews are using two hose reels to extinguish the fire. Three firefighters are wearing breathing apparatus and making good progress in tackling the fire.

“Traffic is now being diverted from the M6 slip road under supervision of the police and junction 20 is currently closed to the public so that the emergency services are given direct access to the fire.”

Cheshire Fire The blaze has now been extinguished.