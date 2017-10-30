Digital Cancer Nurse Hired To Combat 'Fake News' And Misinformation Online

A leading cancer charity has appointed a digital nurse to combat ‘fake news’, after statistics revealed roughly 60,000 Brits with cancer thought they were going to die after looking up information about their disease online. Macmillan Cancer Support, which created the role, said patients are coming away from appointments without the information they need and are turning to unverified internet sites which leave them needlessly frightened and at risk of ‘bogus cures’. The charity said one internet search brought up a website suggesting chemotherapy is a bigger killer than cancer itself, while another site reported that baking soda could cure breast cancer.

Macmillan Cancer Support Ellen McPake, Macmillan's new digital nurse

Macmillan’s new digital nurse specialist Ellen McPake will be dedicated to answering questions from people affected by cancer online, on social media and through the charity’s Online Community. She said of the role: “I’m there to make sure people affected by cancer have a real person they can turn to online for information about their symptoms, cancer diagnosis and treatment.” The position was created in response to a growing demand for online information about cancer diagnosis and treatment, after research conducted by YouGov in partnership with Macmillan Cancer Support discovered: :: Over two fifths (42%) of people with cancer looked up information about their diagnosis online. :: Of those, one in eight (13%) people said they went online because they didn’t fully understand what they had been told about their cancer. :: An estimated 60,000 (6%) Brits with cancer thought they were going to die after looking up information about their disease online. Macmillan said the internet is a vital tool for cancer patients to get information about their diagnosis, treatment options and support, but added it’s important that people have access to trusted information online rather than incorrect or potentially dangerous information.