    14/09/2017 13:11 BST

    Madeline Stuart Channels Britney Spears' Snake Moment At Her Fashion Show

    This girl embodies ambition 💖

    Model Madeline Stuart, who has Down’s Syndrome, has been celebrating her success during New York Fashion Week.

    Not only has she walked at 8 shows over the last eight days but she also headed up a showcase of her latest fashion collection, 21 Reasons Why.

    The wearble daywear collection featured plenty of shimmer and Stuart ensured the runway was attention-grabbing by including a Britney-esque moment with a friendly yellow snake. 

    Arun Nevader via Getty Images

    The model and designer strutted her stuff with the giant snake like it was no big deal. 

    Her fellow models, too, donned her garments complete with co-ordinating serpents. 

    Arun Nevader via Getty Images

    Stuart’s ensembles were fun and youthful, ideal for smart casual-wear or even party wear. 

    The 21-year-old role model sparkled as she pecked her matching blonde snake.

    Girlfriend’s hair was on point too. 

    Arun Nevader via Getty Images

    Take a look at some of the looks from the crowd-pleasing catwalk:

    Arun Nevader via Getty Images
    Arun Nevader via Getty Images
    Arun Nevader via Getty Images
    Arun Nevader via Getty Images
    Arun Nevader via Getty Images

