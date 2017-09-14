Model Madeline Stuart, who has Down’s Syndrome, has been celebrating her success during New York Fashion Week.

Not only has she walked at 8 shows over the last eight days but she also headed up a showcase of her latest fashion collection, 21 Reasons Why.

The wearble daywear collection featured plenty of shimmer and Stuart ensured the runway was attention-grabbing by including a Britney-esque moment with a friendly yellow snake.