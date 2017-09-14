Model Madeline Stuart, who has Down’s Syndrome, has been celebrating her success during New York Fashion Week.
Not only has she walked at 8 shows over the last eight days but she also headed up a showcase of her latest fashion collection, 21 Reasons Why.
The wearble daywear collection featured plenty of shimmer and Stuart ensured the runway was attention-grabbing by including a Britney-esque moment with a friendly yellow snake.
The model and designer strutted her stuff with the giant snake like it was no big deal.
Her fellow models, too, donned her garments complete with co-ordinating serpents.
Stuart’s ensembles were fun and youthful, ideal for smart casual-wear or even party wear.
The 21-year-old role model sparkled as she pecked her matching blonde snake.
Girlfriend’s hair was on point too.
Take a look at some of the looks from the crowd-pleasing catwalk: