Madonna Blasted For ‘Disrespectful’ Photo Opp In Rio Favela

Madonna has been branded “tone deaf” after posing for a photo dressed in army fatigues in one of Rio’s favelas.
The singer was in the Brazilian capital for her manager Guy Oseary’s wedding, and took time out to visit the Morro da Providência shanty town during some down time.
In the pic, which she shared on Instagram, Madge can be seen posing in a camo outfit and designer shades whilst being flanked by two armed Brazilian policemen.
However, the 59-year-old star faced a backlash over the snap, with many criticising her for glamorising poverty and violence in the “disrespectful” and “embarrassing” photo.
Whilst in the favela, Madonna also took a tour through the Casa Amarela, a centre that the street artist JR helped build in 2009 with local organisation The Cofondation.
The singer also shared snaps of her visiting an art studio shaped like a crescent Moon that was installed last year.