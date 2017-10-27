All Sections
    Madonna Blasted For ‘Disrespectful’ Photo Opp In Rio Favela

    'Is this the cover to your new album called Oblivious?'

    27/10/2017 12:53 BST

    Madonna has been branded “tone deaf” after posing for a photo dressed in army fatigues in one of Rio’s favelas.

    The singer was in the Brazilian capital for her manager Guy Oseary’s wedding, and took time out to visit the Morro da Providência shanty town during some down time.

    In the pic, which she shared on Instagram, Madge can be seen posing in a camo outfit and designer shades whilst being flanked by two armed Brazilian policemen.

    A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on

    However, the 59-year-old star faced a backlash over the snap, with many criticising her for glamorising poverty and violence in the “disrespectful” and “embarrassing” photo.

    Whilst in the favela, Madonna also took a tour through the Casa Amarela, a centre that the street artist JR helped build in 2009 with local organisation The Cofondation.

    A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on

    The singer also shared snaps of her visiting an art studio shaped like a crescent Moon that was installed last year.

