Madonna Blasted For ‘Disrespectful’ Photo Opp In Rio Favela

Madonna has been branded “tone deaf” after posing for a photo dressed in army fatigues in one of Rio’s favelas.

The singer was in the Brazilian capital for her manager Guy Oseary’s wedding, and took time out to visit the Morro da Providência shanty town during some down time.

In the pic, which she shared on Instagram, Madge can be seen posing in a camo outfit and designer shades whilst being flanked by two armed Brazilian policemen.