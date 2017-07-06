Brits partying in Magaluf will no longer be able to binge on unlimited alcohol in all-inclusive hotels.

In an attempt to crackdown on fights and rowdy behaviour among tourists, officials from across Majorca have announced an end to the all-you-can-drink-offers.

Last year, a record 17.8 million Britons visited Spain. In June, graffiti was spotted in Majorca’s capital Palma saying “Tourists go home, refugees welcome”.

Vice president of the Balaeric government, Biel Barceló, said it was time to clampdown on “uncivic tourism”.

“We do not want this type of tourism,” he said, according to Economia de Mallorca.