An Australian current affairs show claims to have uncovered “major new developments” in the Madeleine McCann case, weeks before the 10th anniversary of her disappearance.

A teaser video released by Channel 7’s Sunday Night promises a “groundbreaking television event” this weekend with a story featuring interviews with Maddie’s parents, Gerry and Kate, along with forensic scientist Dave Barclay, US criminal profiler Pat Brown and former lead investigator Goncalo Amaral.

Details of what evidence the show has uncovered is scarce, but during the teaser clip it is suggested Madeleine “may still be alive somewhere”.

Madeleine, who would be turning 14 next month, disappeared on the evening of May 3, 2007, from her bed in a holiday apartment in Praia da Luz, a resort in the Algarve region of Portugal, and hasn’t been seen since.

Barclay tells Channel 7 journalist Rahni Sadler during the teaser clip that the case is “the most baffling” he’s ever looked at.

A spokesman for Kate and Gerry McCann have urged the filmmakers to hand over any leads to police, the Daily Star reported on Friday.

The spokesman told the newspaper: “If the Australian TV show contains any credible, fresh lines of inquiry they should, of course, have been given immediately to the police.”

During the Sunday Night programme the McCanns reveal the horror of discovering Maddie’s empty bed next to an open window.

“I was just screaming: ‘Madeleine’s gone, someone’s taken her’,” Channel 7 report in a story promoting their investigation.

That story concludes: “Now, a fresh line of inquiry has emerged – one that could finally tell us what happened to little Maddie.”