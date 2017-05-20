A sequel to ‘Mamma Mia! The Movie’ has been confirmed and is set to hit our screens next year.
The original cast, including Meryl Streep, Julie Walters, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Amanda Seyfried and Dominic Cooper are all expected to return for the second outing of the musical set to ABBA songs.
‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again!’ will be written and directed by Ol Parker, who penned ‘The Best Exoctic Marigold Hotel’ and will feature ABBA songs from the Swedes’ back catalogue that weren’t featured in the first film.
‘Mamma Mia! The Movie’, which was released in 2008, was a huge worldwide hit, taking a whopping $609.8M at the global box office.
Until this year’s ‘Beauty And The Beast’ notched up over $1 billion at the box office, ‘Mamma Mia! was the biggest live-action musical ever worldwide.
The sequel will again be set on the Greek island of Kalokairi, and reunites the producers from the original film, Judy Craymer (who created and produced the stage show) and Gary Goetzman.
And yes, ABBA’s Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus have given it their seal of approval and will serve as executive producers.
‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again!’ will hit cinema screens ten years after the first film, on 20 July, 2018