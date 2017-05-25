This Guy Bought His Girlfriend A 'Flower' Only To Find Out It Was Something Else Entirely

There are so many varieties of flower out there, which can make the process of buying them incredibly difficult.

One guy who liked the look of a purple ‘flower’ decided it’d be the perfect gift to take home to his girlfriend Jailyn.

But when Jamarcus presented her with the beautiful bouquet, he was met with hysterics.

“My boyfriend brought me this thinking it was a flower but it’s lettuce,” Jailyn tweeted.

Funnily enough, the internet found it hilarious too.