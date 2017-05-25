This Guy Bought His Girlfriend A 'Flower' Only To Find Out It Was Something Else Entirely

There are so many varieties of flower out there, which can make the process of buying them incredibly difficult.
One guy who liked the look of a purple ‘flower’ decided it’d be the perfect gift to take home to his girlfriend Jailyn.
But when Jamarcus presented her with the beautiful bouquet, he was met with hysterics.
“My boyfriend brought me this thinking it was a flower but it’s lettuce,” Jailyn tweeted.
Funnily enough, the internet found it hilarious too.
Jailyn shared a photo of her ‘flowers’ alongside a picture of her grinning boyfriend, which was shared more than 37,000 times.
She told Mashable that she had been sleeping when Jamarcus woke her up by knocking on her window.
“I went to go open the door and he had the lettuce in his hand with a big smile,” she said.
“I just started laughing so much. After, I hugged and kissed him. He didn’t [know] what it was until I told him it was lettuce. My mom was right by the door and she was laughing too, but she also thought it was cute.”
Despite his minor error, people were pretty impressed by the romantic gesture.
Another person was quick to point out that the ‘flower’ wasn’t actually ‘lettuce’, but purple kale.
So fancy.
Either way, we think this guy may have made vegetable bouquets the next big thing.