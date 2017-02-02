Man Carries Cat Around Nottingham In His Backpack, His Kitty Isn't Impressed

Owners of house cats will be all too familiar with the immense feeling of guilt when you leave your cat alone at home.

One man’s workaround for this was to take his fluffy, white kitty into town with him.

The proud cat dad was spotted in Nottingham City Centre, carrying his feline friend in a backpack with a little bubble window that it could look out of.

Sadly his cat didn’t seem too enamoured with the idea...