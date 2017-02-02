Man Carries Cat Around Nottingham In His Backpack, His Kitty Isn't Impressed

Owners of house cats will be all too familiar with the immense feeling of guilt when you leave your cat alone at home.
One man’s workaround for this was to take his fluffy, white kitty into town with him.
The proud cat dad was spotted in Nottingham City Centre, carrying his feline friend in a backpack with a little bubble window that it could look out of.
Sadly his cat didn’t seem too enamoured with the idea...
The unusual sighting was captured by Michael Lyden, who shared a video of the man and his cat on YouTube, where it has been viewed more than 280,000 times.
While some believed it was cruel to carry the cat around in a backpack, others noted that it has been specially-made for pet transport.
The backpacks are designed by company U-Pet. They are made with non-toxic materials and come with breathing holes and a window for pets to look out of.