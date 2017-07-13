Man Has Big Toe Removed To Replace Thumb Ripped Off In Accident

Warning: This article contains images some may consider graphic.

A cattle worker has had his big toe cut off to replace his thumb after an accident with a bull left him unable to use his hand fully.

Zac Mitchell, from Northern Western Australia, was run over by the bull, which ripped out the thumb’s entire tendon in the process.

Despite Mitchell’s efforts to preserve the thumb by stashing it among cold beers, surgeons were unable to reattach it.

Instead, they recommended using his big toe as a replacement thumb in transplant surgery.