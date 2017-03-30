There was nothing that could be done to save the woman, understood to be in her 50s, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police and ambulance services were called to the property in Greyhound Lane, Norton, Stourbridge just after 8am where a man, woman and a boy were found with serious stab wounds.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of stabbing a woman and her teenage son to death – and seriously injuring her husband – during a knife attack at their Stourbridge home.

The woman’s 13-year-old son suffered critical stab injuries and was later pronounced dead in hospital; her husband remains in hospital with stab wounds to his chest and back.

A Land Rover stolen from outside the home was intercepted by police at around 8.30am in Norton Road and a man in his 20s arrested.

He is currently in police custody and will later be questioned on suspicion of murder and wounding.

Dudley Police Superintendent Lee Kendrick, said: “What has unfolded here this morning is horrific and heart-breaking. Police and ambulance were confronted with an awful scene: a man, woman and boy all with very serious stab injuries

“The woman and boy were found in the house and the man in the garden.

“Tragically there was nothing that could be done to save the woman – and her son later died in hospital from his injuries. Our hearts go out to the victims’ family and friends at this devastating news.

“Clearly our investigation is at a very early stage but we understand the suspect was known to the family and may have been living at the address – although he is not a family relative. We don’t think this was a burglary or a robbery.

“Our investigation is progressing at pace and we are working to understand exactly what the relationship was between the man and the family. At this stage we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.”

Anyone with information they believe could aid the police investigation is urged to call West Midlands Police on the 101 number.