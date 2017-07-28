Man ‘Killed Wife On Cruise Ship Because She Would Not Stop Laughing At Him’

A Utah man charged with the murder of his wife on board a cruise liner allegedly told a witness he did so because “she wouldn’t stop laughing at him”.

According to the FBI, Kenneth Manzanares, 39, was found in the couple’s room on the Emerald Princess on Tuesday night with blood on his hands and clothes and blood spread throughout the cabin.

Authorities say the suspect told an acquaintance who walked into the cabin that he did it because his wife – identified as 39-year-old Kristy Manzanares - wouldn’t stop laughing at him.