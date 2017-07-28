Man ‘Killed Wife On Cruise Ship Because She Would Not Stop Laughing At Him’

A Utah man charged with the murder of his wife on board a cruise liner allegedly told a witness he did so because “she wouldn’t stop laughing at him”.
According to the FBI, Kenneth Manzanares, 39, was found in the couple’s room on the Emerald Princess on Tuesday night with blood on his hands and clothes and blood spread throughout the cabin.
Authorities say the suspect told an acquaintance who walked into the cabin that he did it because his wife – identified as 39-year-old Kristy Manzanares - wouldn’t stop laughing at him.
According to court documents, Manzanares grabbed his wife’s body and dragged her to the balcony before the witness stopped him by grabbing her by the ankles.
The FBI, which is investigating because the death occurred in US waters, says she had a severe head wound. Manzanares is alleged to have said: “My life is over” as agents searched his cabin.
Gephardt Daily reports the couple were celebrating their 16th wedding anniversary and that their three daughters were also on board.
The liner, operated by Princess Cruises, was on a weeklong trip that left on Sunday from Seattle.
Manzanares died on Tuesday night and the ship docked in Juneau, Alaska, on Wednesday morning.
Manzanares’ employer Sumit Sotheby’s International Realty described her as a “dedicated and loving mother who juggled her business schedule to make her children the top priority.”
Refuge - Domestic violence help for women and children - 0808 2000 247
Women’s Aid - Support for abused women and children – or call the National Domestic Violence Helpline, run by Women’s Aid and Refuge, on 0808 2000 247
Galop - The LGBT domestic violence charity - 0800 999 5428
Men’s Advice Line - Advice and support for men experiencing domestic violence and abuse - 0808 801 0327