Kind-Hearted Stranger Pays For Elderly Woman's Shopping After Her Card Was Declined

A good samaritan has been applauded by people around the world for paying for an elderly woman’s shopping when her card was declined.

Ryan O’Donnell, 34, was in Australian supermarket Wyoming Coles when he noticed the woman was having difficulty paying.

The dad, who was in the supermarket with his two young children, offered to pay for the shopping, which he’s since confirmed cost “less than $50 (£31)”.

O’Donnell’s kind-hearted act was caught on camera by a fellow shopper, who later posted the image to Twitter, where it’s been liked more than 700 times.