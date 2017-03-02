Kind-Hearted Stranger Pays For Elderly Woman's Shopping After Her Card Was Declined

A good samaritan has been applauded by people around the world for paying for an elderly woman’s shopping when her card was declined.
Ryan O’Donnell, 34, was in Australian supermarket Wyoming Coles when he noticed the woman was having difficulty paying.
The dad, who was in the supermarket with his two young children, offered to pay for the shopping, which he’s since confirmed cost “less than $50 (£31)”.
O’Donnell’s kind-hearted act was caught on camera by a fellow shopper, who later posted the image to Twitter, where it’s been liked more than 700 times.
On Twitter many people have commented to praise O’Donnell for his generosity.
“What a nice person! Humans at their best,” one person wrote.
Another added: “Absolute champion. There should be more people like him in this world. If we all knew how to give, think of how amazing life would be.”
Speaking to the Daily Mail Australia, O’Donnell said the woman, whose name is unknown, asked how she could pay him back, but he told her not to worry.
“Realistically it was just because the lady reminded me of my mum and grandma and that’s how my mum and dad brought me up,” he said.
“If you can help, you do it where and when to the best of your ability.”
What a great guy.