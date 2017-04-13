Watch The Wonderful Moment A 66-Year-Old Man Sees Colour For The First Time

A 66-year-old man was moved to tears after receiving a pair of glasses that allow him to see colours properly for the first time in his life.

The man, who is colour blind, received a pair of Enchroma glasses after his children pitched in to buy them for his birthday.

In the touching video above, the man sits in his garden, opening his present while his adult children explain how the glasses work.

When he tries them on, he immediately brings his hand to his mouth and is overcome with emotion.

Staring at a selection of colourful balloons placed on the floor in front of him, he begins to cry. Then he whispers: “It’s so clear, I can’t believe it.”

The video was shared on YouTube by Carson Stafford, the man’s son, where it has been viewed more than 160,000 times.