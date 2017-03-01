Man Stabbed Near BBC Radio 2 Studios As Armed Police Storm Street

Armed police have stormed a street close to BBC Radio 2’s building after a fight broke out between two people.
Firearms officers were dispatched to Gildea Street, Marylebone, central London, at around 4.25pm on Wednesday.
It has been reported that the victim was stabbed outside the studio and then attempted to flee inside the building.
Blood was pictured splattered on the pavement outside Wogan House.
A 21-year-old man was later found suffering a stab injury to his hand, Scotland Yard said.
A police cordon is in place in the road close to the BBC HQ in Portland Place.
The Metropolitan Police said:
“Officers from Westminster borough are currently dealing with an incident in Gildea Street after a man was found injured.
“Police were called on Wednesday, 1 March at 16:25 hours to reports of a disturbance said to involve two people taking place in Gildea Street, W1.
“Officers attended and a 21-year-old man was found a short time later suffering from a stab injury to his hand.
“The London Ambulance Service were called and he has been taken to a central London hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening or life changing.
“There have been no arrests.
“A crime scene is in place.
“Firearms officers in the area attended the location to support local officers. Nothing to suggest a firearm was seen or used.
“The incident is not being treated as terrorist-related.
“The investigation will be carried out by officers from Westiminster CID.
“Anyone with any information should contact police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”