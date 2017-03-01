Man Stabbed Near BBC Radio 2 Studios As Armed Police Storm Street

Armed police have stormed a street close to BBC Radio 2’s building after a fight broke out between two people.

Firearms officers were dispatched to Gildea Street, Marylebone, central London, at around 4.25pm on Wednesday.

It has been reported that the victim was stabbed outside the studio and then attempted to flee inside the building.

Blood was pictured splattered on the pavement outside Wogan House.

A 21-year-old man was later found suffering a stab injury to his hand, Scotland Yard said.

A police cordon is in place in the road close to the BBC HQ in Portland Place.