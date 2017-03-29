Man Subjected To ‘Disgraceful And Prolonged’ Sexual Assault On Victoria Line Commute

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a 38-year-old man was sexually assaulted whilst he travelled to work on a Victoria Line train. The incident happened at approximately 7.30am on Wednesday 22 March as the victim was going to work. He had boarded the southbound Victoria Line service at Finsbury Park, it was very busy and he was standing. During the journey, a man stood very close to the victim and pressed himself against him. He then touched the man inappropriately in what was a prolonged assault.

EMPICS Entertainment The assault continued until the victim left the service at Kings Cross station (pictured)