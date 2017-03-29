Man Subjected To ‘Disgraceful And Prolonged’ Sexual Assault On Victoria Line Commute

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a 38-year-old man was sexually assaulted whilst he travelled to work on a Victoria Line train.
The incident happened at approximately 7.30am on Wednesday 22 March as the victim was going to work. He had boarded the southbound Victoria Line service at Finsbury Park, it was very busy and he was standing.
During the journey, a man stood very close to the victim and pressed himself against him. He then touched the man inappropriately in what was a prolonged assault.
The touching did not stop until the victim left the service at Kings Cross.
The suspect is a white man, approximately 5’7” and of slender build. He is believed to be in his mid-twenties, had blue eyes and blond hair that was curly on top.
At the time of the incident he was wearing a camouflage jacket and black jeans and trainers. He was also holding a bright rucksack and had a black earning in his left ear.
Detective Constable Suleman Yazdani said: “This was a disgraceful and prolonged assault committed on a busy commuter tube service. As you can imagine this was a frightening experience for him as he quite rightly did not expect or want this man to touch him. If you know someone who matches the description then please get in touch as your information could be vitally important.
“Unwanted sexual behaviour such as this will never be tolerated and we work closely with our partners throughout the capital to encourage victims to report offences. Recently, we launched a refreshed version of the highly successful Report it to Stop it campaign, to tackle under-reporting and raise awareness of the reporting services.”
Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 quoting reference 113 of 23/03/2017. Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Rape Crisis services for women and girls who have been raped or have experienced sexual violence - 0808 802 9999
Survivors UK offers support for men and boys - 0203 598 3898