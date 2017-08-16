Noel Gallagher is set to headline the ‘We Are Manchester’ benefit concert, which marks the reopening of the Manchester Arena, it has been confirmed. The venue has been closed since the terrorist attack, which took place after an Ariana Grande concert in May, leaving 22 dead.

PA Archive/PA Images Noel Gallagher

Funds raised from the gig will go towards the construction of a permanent memorial for the victims. Noel and his band High Flying Birds will be joined by a number of other acts with ties to the area, including The Courteeners, Blossoms and Rick Astley. Poet Tony Walsh, who performed his piece ‘This Is The Place’ at a vigil in the city the day after the attack, will also take to the stage.