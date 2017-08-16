Noel Gallagher is set to headline the ‘We Are Manchester’ benefit concert, which marks the reopening of the Manchester Arena, it has been confirmed.
The venue has been closed since the terrorist attack, which took place after an Ariana Grande concert in May, leaving 22 dead.
Funds raised from the gig will go towards the construction of a permanent memorial for the victims.
Noel and his band High Flying Birds will be joined by a number of other acts with ties to the area, including The Courteeners, Blossoms and Rick Astley.
Poet Tony Walsh, who performed his piece ‘This Is The Place’ at a vigil in the city the day after the attack, will also take to the stage.
The arena’s general manager James Allen has welcomed the concert, while also emphasising that the tragic May events “will never be forgotten”.
He said: “They will not stop us - or Mancunian music fans - from coming together to enjoy live music.
“Manchester Arena has celebrated over 20 years hosting some of the greatest musical talent of all time, and the significant economic and cultural impact that this has on the city means that this legacy must continue.
“Public safety is always our priority and we are doing all we can to keep people safe at our venue.”
Tickets, priced at £25 and £30, will go on sale at 9am on Thursday 17 August. Fans can buy a maximum of four tickets per person.