Two people have been rushed to hospital after a house exploded in Manchester, also injuring a kitten.

The North West Ambulance Service said both people taken to hospital were “seriously injured” after the explosion all but destroyed the house in the Blackley area of the city.

As well as the two taken to Salford Royal Hospital, three other people were being treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Firefighters said they rescued a kitten from the debris and it was “being very well looked after”.