Two people have been rushed to hospital after a house exploded in Manchester, also injuring a kitten.
The North West Ambulance Service said both people taken to hospital were “seriously injured” after the explosion all but destroyed the house in the Blackley area of the city.
As well as the two taken to Salford Royal Hospital, three other people were being treated at the scene for minor injuries.
Firefighters said they rescued a kitten from the debris and it was “being very well looked after”.
Earlier, the ambulance service said it was dealing with three walking wounded.
Photos and footage of the scene shows the end terrace house on Victoria Avenue was almost completely destroyed.
Police said they were called to the scene at 12.20pm on Monday.
Five fire engines were called at the scene. Two ambulances and a “number of senior clinicians” were also there.
Manchester Fire & Rescue also said it was “shoring up the damaged property to make sure it’s stable”. Its dogs were also investigating the scene
Station Commander Merl Forrer, incident commander for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We are currently shoring up the property and using dogs to search the scene to ensure nobody is trapped inside.
“The building is partially collapsed and we are working effectively with partners to determine a cause of the explosion.
“The road the property is on is currently closed and we advise people to avoid the area if possible.”
One neighbour told The Manchester Evening News they heard a loud bang.
They said: “I went to the street and it looks like it has taken out an entire house.
Local Danielle Edwards told The Mirror: “I heard the bang and our house shook, we thought someone had crashed a car in to our house so we ran out and seen the house. It was like a bomb.”