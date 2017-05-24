Amir Khan Fears Discrimination As A Muslim In Wake Of Manchester Bombing

Amir Khan has told of his fears he will be discriminated against, in the wake of the Manchester bombing. The British boxer spoke on ‘Good Morning Britain’ about how he is worried his Muslim faith could make him a target for people angry about the terror attack. A suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured 119 when he detonated a nail bomb at the M.E.N. Arena on Monday (22 May) night, during an Ariana Grande concert. Reacting to the story on the ITV breakfast show, Amir told hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid he is now concerned about going out with his daughter.

Rex/Shutterstock/ITV/Ken McKay Amir Khan appeared on Wednesday's 'Good Morning Britain'