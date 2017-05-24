Amir Khan Fears Discrimination As A Muslim In Wake Of Manchester Bombing

Amir Khan has told of his fears he will be discriminated against, in the wake of the Manchester bombing.
The British boxer spoke on ‘Good Morning Britain’ about how he is worried his Muslim faith could make him a target for people angry about the terror attack.
A suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured 119 when he detonated a nail bomb at the M.E.N. Arena on Monday (22 May) night, during an Ariana Grande concert.
Reacting to the story on the ITV breakfast show, Amir told hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid he is now concerned about going out with his daughter.
“I’m scared walking the streets with my little girl because anything can happen. This has given all us Muslim people a bad name,” he said.
“Are we sure it is Muslims [doing these things] because this is something against our religion? They are not doing it for Islam. They are twisting what is in the Quran and making life worse for everyone.”
He continued: “It worries me because I’ve got a little girl and it’s getting worse. I’m worried that when she goes to school people are going to think, ‘Oh she’s a Muslim’. It scares you.
“We are going through such a tough time right now. I never want to be looked at like that. I don’t want people thinking they don’t want to be on the same train as me. That hasn’t happened to me personally before but it has happened to my friends.”
Amir also urged other members of the Muslim community to report anything suspicious they may hear or see.
“Muslims have to stick together,” he said. “It doesn’t say anything about killing innocent people in the Quran. Whoever did this, it is wrong. This is something we are all against and more can be done to stop these people.
“If you hear something, go to the police and report it.”
In the aftermath of the attack, Susanna Reid had a tearful moment on Tuesday’s ‘Good Morning Britain’ as she covered the news, and Manchester-born The 1975 frontman Matt Healy gave an impassioned speech during a gig in Detroit.
Singers such as Katy Perry, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Gary Barlow and Nicki Minaj also paid tribute to the innocent victims on their social media accounts.
‘Good Morning Britain’ airs weekdays at 6am on ITV.