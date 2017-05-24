The city’s Chief Constable Ian Hopkins told a press conference on Wednesday that officers were pursuing lines of inquiry which suggested bomber Salman Abedi did not act alone.

Police are hunting a “network” of terrorists connected to Monday’s horrific attack on a music concert in Manchester.

He confirmed the investigation is continuing at a fast pace and that a controlled explosion was earlier used to enter a property in Manchester city centre. That operation closed a main train line.

Hopkins added there were no plans for military personnel to patrol Manchester’s streets, despite their visual presence at several UK landmarks.

And asked twice by reporters if police were searching for a “bomb factory” or “bomb maker”, Hopkins said only that the investigation was continuing.

The developments came amid fast moving events in the investigation into Monday evening’s attack, which has led to an increase in the UK terror threat level.

[20:30 BST: This live blog is no longer being updated - click here for the latest news coverage.]