Mancunians have shown their defiance in the face of terror after a suicide bomber killed 22 people in the city on Monday night.
The attacker, who died at the scene, detonated an improvised explosive device at the Manchester Arena concert venue, where pop star Ariana Grande was performing.
Many of those attending the concert were teenagers and police have confirmed that a number of children were among those killed.
But while the city reels from the tragedy, its residents and those further afield have shown they will not be cowed by terror.
The city’s mayor, Andy Burnham, praised the emergency services and the response of the general public, also spoke of the “spirit of Manchester that will prevail”.
Meanwhile Manchester City Council tweeted:
Signs reading “We Love Manchester” have also started to pop up around the city.
While hashtags including #WeStandTogether and #WeAreManchester were trending on Twitter, showcasing some brilliant messages of strength and defiance...
Speaking outside 10 Downing Street on Monday morning, Theresa May condemned the “sickening cowardice” of the attack.
The prime minister said it was “now beyond doubt that the people of Manchester and of this country have fallen called victim to a callous terrorist attack”.
“We struggle to comprehend the warped and twisted mind that sees a room packed with your children not as a scene to cherish - but an opportunity for carnage,” she said.
The Queen also praised the people of Manchester for the way they have responded to the tragedy.
She said in a statement: “The whole nation has been shocked by the death and injury in Manchester last night of so many people, adults and children, who had just been enjoying a concert.
“I know I speak for everyone in expressing my deepest sympathy to all who have been affected by this dreadful event and especially to the families and friends of those who have died or were injured.
“I want to thank all the members of the emergency services, who have responded with such professionalism and care.
And I would like to express my admiration for the way the people of Manchester have responded, with humanity and compassion, to this act of barbarity.”