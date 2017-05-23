Mancunians have shown their defiance in the face of terror after a suicide bomber killed 22 people in the city on Monday night. The attacker, who died at the scene, detonated an improvised explosive device at the Manchester Arena concert venue, where pop star Ariana Grande was performing.

Many of those attending the concert were teenagers and police have confirmed that a number of children were among those killed.

SWNS.com We Love Manchester signs have begun to pop up around the city to show solidarity and to share a helpline for those affected

But while the city reels from the tragedy, its residents and those further afield have shown they will not be cowed by terror. The city’s mayor, Andy Burnham, praised the emergency services and the response of the general public, also spoke of the “spirit of Manchester that will prevail”. Meanwhile Manchester City Council tweeted:

Despite the appalling events at the Mcr Arena last night, the city is open for business. Those people trying to sow fear will not succeed — Mcr City Council (@ManCityCouncil) May 23, 2017

Signs reading “We Love Manchester” have also started to pop up around the city. While hashtags including #WeStandTogether and #WeAreManchester were trending on Twitter, showcasing some brilliant messages of strength and defiance...

This is the sentiment I want to portray. I hope my Mancunian brother and sisters share it widely. #Manchester #Together pic.twitter.com/s5qHyWndPm — Tijø (@TijoForHire) May 23, 2017

the number of people offering tea is so pure, like this is how we do in times of sadness. f*ck terrorism stick the kettle on. #standtogether — charlotte (@lostsentience) May 23, 2017

Seeing the compassion of people is so uplifting. The people of Manchester have always been loving and generous. Proud to be Mancunian pic.twitter.com/lYTRa41tNE — Curtis Grime (@curtisgrime_) May 23, 2017

Got this from a 23-year-old Manchester resident. Take a moment to read it? pic.twitter.com/Xviju8rYzG — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) May 23, 2017

No terrorist attack will ever diminish the proud multi-cultural society within Manchester, and this makes me proud to be Mancunian — Sam Haslam (@Sam_Haslam98) May 23, 2017

Still in tears,but just in awe of all the locals that did everything they could after the devastation.

I am a very proud Mancunian today.🐝❤️ — Sally Lindsay (@sally_lindsay) May 23, 2017

manchester is special beyond compare, the community response to tonight is so typically mancunian, i am so so proud of my home — charlotte (@chacketttt) May 23, 2017

Very Proud to be a Mancunian tonight, It's amazing the amount of people who have helped out, What a City, Manchester 💙💙 — Henry Parish (@henry_parish18) May 23, 2017

Our man in #Manchester shows how an estate agent has replaced the houses for sale with simple posters:

I ❤️ MCR pic.twitter.com/1gvJusfZWY — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) May 23, 2017

Let's all go out to a gig tonight. Can't imagine a single Mancunian I know doing anything to change their plans. Be more Mancunian. — Sean Adams (@seaninsound) May 23, 2017

You've got the wrong city if you think hate will tear us apart. — Dave Haslam (@Mr_Dave_Haslam) May 23, 2017