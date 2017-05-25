A Scottish schoolgirl has been confirmed as being among the 22 people killed in the Manchester Arena bombing.
Eilidh MacLeod, 14, and her friend Laura MacIntyre, 15, travelled down to attend the Ariana Grande concert on Monday from Barra in the Western Isles.
Eilidh’s parents said in a statement: “Our family is devastated and words cannot express how we feel at losing our darling Eilidh.
“Eilidh was vivacious and full of fun. She loved all music whether it was listening to Ariana or playing the bagpipes with her pipe band. As a family we would like to express our thanks and gratitude for the support and kind messages we have received at this difficult time.”
Laura is understood to be “seriously ill” in hospital following the explosion, that also injured 59 people, when suicide bomber Salman Abedi blew himself up after a pop concert on Monday night.
First Minister of Scotland and leader of the Scottish Nationalist Party Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: “This is heartbreaking news. My thoughts are with Eilidh’s mum and dad and all of her family and friends.”
Ruth Davidson, leader of the Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party, said: “Awful. The thoughts of the whole country will be with Eilidh’s family and friends.”
Barra, where the Eilidh and Laura come from, is the second southernmost inhabited island of the Outer Hebrides and has a population of just 1,000 people.
Parish priest Father John Paul Mackinnon told the BBC the news had left the community feeling as if a “dark cloud has come down on the island.”
He added: “People from the islands don’t get these opportunities much. We are a remote part of the world and these two girls have looked forward to going away, having a lovely concert and to come back with wonderful memories.
“People are looking at one another. They are trying to look at responses, what do we do? What do we say? How should I feel? People are in a bit of a daze. We are all in a daze. We don’t know what to say, what to do.”