A woman is “lucky to be alive” after her mobile phone reportedly slowed down and diverted a nut used during the Manchester bomb attack on Monday. Steve Bridgett has shared photos on Facebook of a damaged and bloodied iPhone, which he said his wife, Lisa, was using at the time of the attack. Lisa lost a middle finger when a steel nut struck her as she left the Ariana Grande concert on Monday night, but it is believed her injuries could have been much more serious had she not been on her mobile phone at the time of the bombing.

Facebook Lisa Bridgett is 'luck to be alive'.

Her husband said the phone probably slowed down and diverted the nut, which entered her cheek. He wrote in a post on Facebook that his wife was “in a positive mood and feels very lucky to be alive”. Steve said that his wife has a fractured ankle caused by shrapnel and a large bullet hole wound to her thigh, as well as other cuts and bruises.

Steve Bridgett Lisa Bridgett was on her phone at the time of the attack.

But he added: “The fact she was on her phone at the time as probably saved her life... as the nut has hit her phone which has more than likely not only diverted it, but also slowed it down considerably.” He said that his wife will “make a full recovery”, although her finger could not be salvaged. He thanked the police for their “incredible” work after the incident and all the hospital staff.

Steve Bridgett Lisa Bridgett's damaged iPhone.

Steve Bridgett Lisa Bridgett was badly injured in the attack, but her husband says she is expected to make a full recovery.