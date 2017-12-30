Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a block of flats in Manchester city centre.
Twelve fire engines are tackling the blaze at the apartment block on Joiner Street in the Northern Quarter, Manchester Fire said.
People in the area are being advised to keep doors and windows shut.
Firefighters said they were tackling the blaze on the 9th floor of the 12 storey building.
Roads around the area have been sealed off by police and a number of buses have been diverted.
Footage shared on social media shows thick, black smoke billowing from the tower.
