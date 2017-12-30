Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a block of flats in Manchester city centre.

Serious apartment block fire in the City Centre. Avoid Church St area. pic.twitter.com/H0cRM3UwLP

@MENnewsdesk - fire currently in the apartments next to Afflecks Palace pic.twitter.com/UN9yhrlz0t

Twelve fire engines are tackling the blaze at the apartment block on Joiner Street in the Northern Quarter, Manchester Fire said.

People in the area are being advised to keep doors and windows shut.