Police have launched an investigation after a group of teenage boys were rushed to hospital with carbon monoxide poisoning following a school scuba diving lesson.

Police and paramedics were called to Manchester Grammar School on Monday afternoon after 12 pupils fell ill during the class, which was held as part of the school’s annual activities week.

The Fallowfield students were taken to hospital, where they received treatment for carbon monoxide poisoning.

Google Maps A dozen students from Manchester Grammar School were hospitalised following a scuba lesson

One 14-year-old boy remains in hospital in a stable condition, while 11 others have since been discharged.

Dr Martin Boulton, high master at Manchester Grammar School, said the incident took place at the school’s onsite swimming pool.

“As part of our Activities Week programme, an external company were holding a scuba diving course in our swimming pool when two of the boys taking part became very unwell.

“The emergency services were called and the two boys were immediately taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment. Several of the other boys later felt unwell and were also taken to hospital for treatment.”

Boulton continued: “As a precautionary measure, the remaining boys who were on the course were also seen at hospital to determine whether they needed treatment.

Wavebreakmedia via Getty Images Police are investigating whether there was carbon monoxide in the air tanks

“Our thoughts are with all the boys and their parents and we will continue to offer them support.”

Greater Manchester Police, along with the Health and Safety Executive, are now investigating whether carbon monoxide was present in the air tanks used in the scuba diving lesson.

Officers are also working with Public Health England to ensure there is no wider risk to the public or the diving community.

Superintendent Dave Pester said: “Firstly, my thoughts are with all the boys who were taken ill during this diving lesson, and I hope that the 14-year-old boy who remains in hospital makes a full recovery.