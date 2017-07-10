Most Mondays can seem fairly manic but this one’s that bit more so, especially for those at Wimbledon. That’s because today is the busiest day in the tennis calendar as the biggest stars of the sport go head-to-head on what’s come to be known as Manic Monday.

The second Monday of the tournament has acquired that nickname because it is when all 16 players from both the men’s and women’s draws are scheduled to play, meaning there’ll be impressive performances on every court.

PA Wire/PA Images Tennis fans rush onto Murray Mound to buy tickets on Manic Monday

It’s a battle between the Brits and the French today in the hope of reaching the quarter finals, with defending champ Andy Murray playing Benoit Paire and Johanna Konta taking on Caroline Garcia. Venus Williams, the only former champion among the women, will take on Ana Konjuh of Croatia (who’s only 19 years old) while Roger Federer will play Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov. So for tennis fans, today is basically Christmas come early.

Who can sleep when Tennis Christmas is so close? #Wimbledon #ManicMonday — David Taggart (@davefitztaggart) July 10, 2017

Best day of the year: First Monday of Wimbledon. #Day1



Second best day of the year: 2nd Monday of Wimbledon. #ManicMonday — Kyle LaCroix (@TennisTycoon) July 9, 2017

The lucky folk who have tickets to watch the matches have been humble-bragging on Twitter.

And apparently spotting some weird sights.

But not everyone using the hashtag appears to have got its true meaning and are using it to tweet out Bangles lyrics or just generally moan about Monday.

It's just another #ManicMonday. Wish it was Sunday, that's my fun day.🎶🎶 — Beckie 💙 (@ZeldaOnCrack) July 10, 2017

Now I can't get the #ManicMonday song out of my head — . #20 (@returnofserve) July 10, 2017

Hitting snooze too much on your alarm leading to a #ManicMonday commute to work! — v MrHuNTeR v (@vMrHuNTeRv) July 10, 2017

eight manic work days until holiday... alarm set, in early. Let's do this. #manicmonday — Gemma (@peeriegemgem) July 9, 2017