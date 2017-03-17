Police have launched a manslaughter investigation into the death of a young woman who was thrown from a speedboat while on an online date. Charlotte Brown, known as Charli, was pulled unconscious from the Thames, near Wandsworth Bridge in December 2015 and later died in hospital. The man survived. At the time, police deemed the 24-year-old’s death non-suspicious, but the Crown Prosecution Service has since sent the file on Brown’s death back, suggesting a potential manslaughter offence should be investigated.

PA Charlotte Brown died in December 2015

The business development consultant from Welling, south-east London and her date had been in contact for around a month, with Brown “excited” see him in person, according to her family. But the after-dinner boat ride turned to tragedy when they were thrown into the water. The Metropolitan Police’s Marine Support Unit, a helicopter and the coastguard were called after receiving reports of screams coming from the Thames near Wandsworth Bridge, south-west London, at around 11.45pm. The pair were pulled from the water and rushed to hospital, but Brown later died. The man was discharged from hospital and assisted officers “as a significant witness”.