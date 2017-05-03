'Marawa The Amazing' Takes Aim At Unrealistic Beauty Standards In Candid 'Before And After' Shot

Not a day goes by when we aren’t subjected to somebody else’s vision of beauty: whether that’s heavily Photoshopped models gracing the pages of magazines, or our favourite celebs and bloggers showing off their über-filtered lives on Instagram.

But hula hoop extraordinaire Marawa Wamp aka ‘Marawa The Amazing’ is dishing out a much-needed reality check.

The nine times Guinness World Record holder and author of ‘The Girl Guide’ has issued a powerful reminder of the sheer amount of editing that a photo goes through before it’s shared with the world.

She hopes it’ll teach young women and girls to question what they see in the media.