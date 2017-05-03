'Marawa The Amazing' Takes Aim At Unrealistic Beauty Standards In Candid 'Before And After' Shot

Not a day goes by when we aren’t subjected to somebody else’s vision of beauty: whether that’s heavily Photoshopped models gracing the pages of magazines, or our favourite celebs and bloggers showing off their über-filtered lives on Instagram.
But hula hoop extraordinaire Marawa Wamp aka ‘Marawa The Amazing’ is dishing out a much-needed reality check.
The nine times Guinness World Record holder and author of ‘The Girl Guide’ has issued a powerful reminder of the sheer amount of editing that a photo goes through before it’s shared with the world.
She hopes it’ll teach young women and girls to question what they see in the media.
Wamp shared a ‘before and after’ photograph shot by Jo Duck, which showed half of her face without makeup and ‘untouched’ and the other half with makeup and edited to what she deemed as ‘100% Photoshop perfection’.
“I think a lot of young women don’t understand HOW MUCH retouching is done on everything we see - magazines, ads, and we are allll using those Instagram filters,” she wrote to her 32,000 followers on Instagram.
“Even the products we use on our faces have names like ‘photo finish’ which is crazeeee [sic].
“This chapter points out that in print or online, things ain’t what they seem.”
She hula hoops like a boss, champions women and isn’t afraid to stick two fingers up to beauty norms - we can’t wait to see what she does next.
[H/T Women’s Health]