. @margot_james_mp responds to accusations that she has set up the NHS to fail, saying, "nothing could be further from the truth" #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/9gtfncIXk8

A Conservative minister has made a fierce defence of her Government’s record on the NHS after the party was accused of running down the service.

During a major flashpoint on BBC’s Question Time, James said she was “not a liar” after a clash where an audience member claimed the Tories were under-funding the service to then open it up to privatisation.

The MP was called a “liar” as she pointed to Conservative support for the NHS.

The Minister for Digital and the Creative Industries, who also faced a barrage of criticism over the Government’s handling of the Carillion collapse, argued the Government has repeatedly increased spending on health and injected an extra £3.5 billion at the recent Budget.

The exchange centred around the Department of Health replacing bursaries for nurses with loans, which it says will free up £800m a year to create extra nursing roles.