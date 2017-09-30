Margot Robbie gave one of her fans a lasting memory during an appearance on ‘The Graham Norton Show’ on Friday night (29 September), when she gave him a tattoo there and then in the studio. It all came about when Margot was discussing the tattoos she and her ‘Suicide Squad’ co-stars got on the set of the film, including the so-called “toe-mojis” she and Cara Delevingne gave one another.

The host then pointed out that he did have a tattoo gun to hand should any of his guests, Harrison Ford, Reese Witherspoon or Ryan Gosling, fancy getting inked by Margot to mark the occasion. Harrison’s face should probably tell you how into that idea he was:

BBC Yeah, that definitely wasn't happening

When no one could be convinced, Graham turned to plan B, introducing a member of his production staff who is a “big Margot Robbie fan”, and who was willing to have a “toe-moji” tattooed on himself. This was met with a big smile from Margot, at which point Adam was welcomed to the stage to have a smiley face permanently etched on his toe by one of the biggest actresses in Hollywood right now. Before giving Adam his tattoo, Margot joked: “I’m probably more nervous than you are… I was going to say my hands are shaking, but you probably don’t want to hear that.”

BBC Reese Witherspoon is all of us

Halfway through, she also commented she’s not “particularly good”, which is what everyone wants to hear from their tattoo artist right in the middle of a job, isn’t it? Adam then showed off the finished artwork, with Margot promising she would “neaten it up backstage”.

BBC Well... there it is

Watch the full segment - including Ryan Gosling showing off his unfortunate ink, and Reese’s own tattoo admission - in the video above.