Tory MP Maria Miller has demanded “greater urgency” from the government in tackling sexual harassment against girls after research on Thursday revealed rising levels of abuse.

A survey of more than 1,900 young women by Girlguiding found that 64% of girls aged between 13 and 21 had experienced sexual harassment in the last year - an increase of 5% since 2014 (59%).

Meanwhile, more than a quarter (27%) of 11 to 21-year-olds told researchers boys had pulled up their skirts at school or college in the last week alone.

Miller said that the results of the survey were “of deep concern”.