The brother of Manchester Area attack victim Martyn Hett has revealed a tribute to him that says “Be more Martyn”, on what would have been his 30th birthday.

He was one of 22 people killed in the May 22 bombing and was a social media star known for his obsession with Coronation Street, his pop culture writing and helping his mother’s knitting go viral.

On Friday, seven months after the attack, his elder brother Dan posted pictures of flowers he laid at a bench that has been placed in Martyn’s memory.