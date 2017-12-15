The brother of Manchester Area attack victim Martyn Hett has revealed a tribute to him that says “Be more Martyn”, on what would have been his 30th birthday.
He was one of 22 people killed in the May 22 bombing and was a social media star known for his obsession with Coronation Street, his pop culture writing and helping his mother’s knitting go viral.
On Friday, seven months after the attack, his elder brother Dan posted pictures of flowers he laid at a bench that has been placed in Martyn’s memory.
People used the hashtag to pay their own tributes to Martyn and messages to Dan Hett.
Martyn Hett’s partner Russell Hayward tweeted just after midnight, showing the first and last picture of the couple and saying “You made me the person I am today and I’ll forever be grateful.”
Others posted tributes on Twitter, including one that showed Hett dancing on his own “without a care in the world” on his 29th birthday.
The tributes come two days after Mariah Carey, of whom Martyn Hett was a fan, appeared alongside Hayward wearing a jacket that belonged to Hett, having played a concert at the Manchester Arena.