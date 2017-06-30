Coronation Street stars Helen Worth and Kym Marsh were among a celeb-studded crowd to pay their respects to Manchester bombing victim Martyn Hett at his funeral in Stockport today. The 29-year-old Corrie superfan - who was known for his tattoo of Deidre Barlow - was one of 22 people killed when terrorist Salman Abedi detonated a suicide bomb at an Ariana Grande concert in May.

Handout . / Reuters Mourners paid their respect to Corrie superfan Martyn Hett today, one of 22 people killed in the Manchester Arena bombing

Family and friends of the PR manager gathered at Stockport Town Hall for a service to commemorate his life, alongside celebrity fans including soap actors Anthony Cotton and Jennie McAlpine. The funeral was screened outside of the town hall for the hundreds of people unable to fit inside.

PA Wire/PA Images Helen Worth, who plays Gail McIntyre in Coronation Street, attended the funeral

PA Wire/PA Images Jennie McAlpine, who plays Fiz Brown, arriving at the funeral

Putting on my best bib and tucker to say goodbye to @martynhett. Sad day x — Antony Cotton (@antonycotton) June 30, 2017

PA Wire/PA Images Kym Marsh was pictured arriving with Corrie producer Kate Oates

Paying tribute to his “beautiful son”, Paul Hett led a minute’s applause at the service. “He would be loving every minute of this fantastic celebration,” he added. Hett’s coffin - which was Corrie themed - arrived in a carriage drawn by two white horses.

Cortège for celebration of @martyn hett's life arrives at Stockport Town Hall pic.twitter.com/gIohZGzlCX — Rowan Bridge (@rowanbridge) June 30, 2017

Mariah Carey, Radio 1 DJ Nick Grimshaw and comedian Jason Manford all recorded video tributes to Hett for the service.

Video message from Mariah Carey is played to the funeral of Martyn Hett pic.twitter.com/UUDIOexwF6 — Eleanor Barlow (@EleanorBarlow) June 30, 2017

Pop Idol winner Michelle McManus also sang at the funeral. Earlier this year, Hett travelled 24 hours on a MegaBus to watch her perform in Stirling, McManus told those gathered at the service. “I didn’t know Martyn for that long... I’m just someone who met Martyn because he was so kind to me,” the singer said. “I will be forever grateful I knew Martyn, because he was just so lovely. “I will never forget Martyn and he will always be in my thoughts,” she added.

ITV News Pop Idol winner Michelle McManus performed at the funeral

Hett’s mother Figen Murray told Sky News this morning that her son’s funeral was set to be “almost theatrical”. “It seems that he was fearless about life as well because he wasn’t frightened of talking about his own death. “He actually had discussed and planned his funeral the way he wanted to exit.” She said Hett had wanted to have two white horses at his funeral and for everyone to dress in black “with something fabulous”. “He will live on as an inspiration to people,” Murray added.

Facebook Hett was one of 22 people killed in the Manchester bombing